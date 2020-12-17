China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:DL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

