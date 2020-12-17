China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading Up 7.5%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 424,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 715,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of 654.00 and a beta of 3.45.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

