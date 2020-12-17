Chiliz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.69 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $70.52 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,920,739,861 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

