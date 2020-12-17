Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 294.91 ($3.85) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Chemring Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of £832.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.