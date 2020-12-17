Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

