Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Champions Oncology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 121,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,417. Champions Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

