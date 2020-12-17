Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. Kempen & Co began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

