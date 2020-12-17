Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CNTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

