Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Up 7.5%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 5,040,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,624,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

