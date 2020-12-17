Celo Price Tops $1.66 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00007249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $206.23 million and $2.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00787388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00164729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00124622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077678 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

