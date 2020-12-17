Celo One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.21 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00007635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $207.90 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00140984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00826083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00169189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00402543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082222 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

