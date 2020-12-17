CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.42

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.42 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 26307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CBS Company Profile (NYSE:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

