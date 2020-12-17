Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $9,355.22 and approximately $33.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00473400 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 5,091.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.01725879 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,321,860 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.