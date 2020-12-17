Cashaa (CAS) Trading 47.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 47.7% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $610,218.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.