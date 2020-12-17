Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.69. 1,730,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 815,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

