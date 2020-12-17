Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $13.93. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 3,009,481 shares traded.

CA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.59 ($19.52).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.81.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

