Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.15

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 47774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

