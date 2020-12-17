Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

TSE CJT opened at C$212.55 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$216.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.81.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.27.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

