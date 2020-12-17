Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
TSE CJT opened at C$212.55 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$216.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.81.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.
CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.27.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
