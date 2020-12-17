Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $2,841,957.50 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $433,946.30.

On Friday, November 6th, Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Kirk Somers sold 172 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $17,246.44.

On Friday, October 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $247,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.48. 442,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,524. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 2.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

