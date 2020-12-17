Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000.

TSE CS traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. 1,231,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,692. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The company has a market cap of C$901.68 million and a PE ratio of -562.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

