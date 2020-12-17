Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Buys 11,150 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 35,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,640. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 547,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

