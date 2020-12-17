Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 1,898,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,198,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

