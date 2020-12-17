Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $414.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 656,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

