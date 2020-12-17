CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 9,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,331. The company has a market cap of $368.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

