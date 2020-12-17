CaixaPay Price Hits $0.0010 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $78,905.32 and $5.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024577 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00140336 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.00820649 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00168411 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403828 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00131762 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00081766 BTC.
About CaixaPay
Buying and Selling CaixaPay
CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
