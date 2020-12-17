Burst (BURST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,263.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Burst has a market cap of $4.60 million and $7,263.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,184,952 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

