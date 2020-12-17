Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BVRDF remained flat at $$27.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

