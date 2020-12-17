BTC Lite Market Cap Reaches $32,559.26 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 89.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $32,559.26 and approximately $57.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00389534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

