Brokerages Set Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target at $24.33

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

VREX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.69. 209,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,533. The company has a market cap of $654.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 356,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 147,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 138,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 27.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

