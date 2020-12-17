Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $35.44

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,024,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,606. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 791,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

