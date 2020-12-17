Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $35.44

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,024,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.