Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $33.40

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 527,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

