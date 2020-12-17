Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVGO stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $426.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $430.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.46%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.