Bridget O’rourke Sells 65 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $12,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $17,644.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $13,492.70.

NYSE PEN traded down $13.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.98. 2,851,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,851. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

