Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 89,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

