Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $547,856.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

