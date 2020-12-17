Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $459,840.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00391359 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars.

