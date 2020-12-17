BQT (BQTX) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market capitalization of $769,337.30 and $1,365.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BQT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00373642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

