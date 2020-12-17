BOScoin Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $597,524.07 and approximately $1,686.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

