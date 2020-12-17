Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $11.90 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $712,531.34 and $254,781.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $11.90 or 0.00052139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00786729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00164915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00385910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

