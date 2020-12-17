BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,335.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,275,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,244,491 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

