BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $1.12 million and $6,302.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00784015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00164982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077523 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,275,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,244,491 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

