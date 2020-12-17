Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Trading Up 5.4%

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 865,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 233,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BONH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.29.

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (15.13) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

