BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) Announces Dividend of $0.15

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

GBT stock remained flat at $C$13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.37. BMTC Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.69 and a 52-week high of C$13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.32.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

