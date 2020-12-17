BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.3%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) (TSE:ZPR) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.78 and last traded at C$9.79. 240,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 345,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (ZPR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.