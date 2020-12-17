BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.77

Shares of BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) (LON:BRD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and traded as high as $48.35. BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 4,466 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Company Profile (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds an interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRock Diamonds PLC (BRD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.