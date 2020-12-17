Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

