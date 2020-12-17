Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

BLBD opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

BLBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

