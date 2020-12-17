Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Blue Bird stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.