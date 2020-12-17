BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,884.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $33,884.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00373642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

